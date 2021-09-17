Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 7,011 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 833,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,226,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

