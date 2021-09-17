Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,687. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.