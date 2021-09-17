Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.38. 119,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,297. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

