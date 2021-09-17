Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 2,015 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.79.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.72. 75,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,108. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average of $197.55. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

