Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in August

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIGMF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.05. 32,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,109. Ridgestone Mining has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.05.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

