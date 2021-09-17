Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.06. The stock had a trading volume of 453,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,263. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

