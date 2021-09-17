Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,262,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14.

Shares of PSMT opened at $81.43 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,729,000 after acquiring an additional 294,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1,426.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

