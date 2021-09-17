Robert Huizinga Sells 32,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total transaction of C$907,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,961,876.46.

Robert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Robert Huizinga sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.16, for a total transaction of C$120,780.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.66.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

