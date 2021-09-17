Robert W. Baird Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $215.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $157.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.99. Crocs has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $159.76. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,206 shares of company stock worth $2,952,903. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

