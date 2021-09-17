Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

