Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Craig Donato Sells 25,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.