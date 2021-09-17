Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,204,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 734,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth $12,559,000. Institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

