ROCKI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $723,764.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. ROCKI has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $723,764.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ROCKI has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00118556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00178453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.07 or 0.07090667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,188.23 or 0.99847418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.00820732 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp

