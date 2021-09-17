Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 44,343 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $205,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

RY opened at $102.18 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.