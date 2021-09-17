Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,871 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDSB. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,949.64 ($25.47).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,458.60 ($19.06) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. The company has a market capitalization of £113.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

