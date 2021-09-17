Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Update

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VOPKY stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOPKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

