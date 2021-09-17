RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $651,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RES stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,949,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after buying an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RPC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.