RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 2,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 935,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Specifically, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,565,660.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,698 over the last ninety days. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RPC alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $852.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RPC by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.