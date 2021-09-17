RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Down 72.7% in August

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 98,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,068. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $501.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, analysts forecast that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

