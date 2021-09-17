Rune Price Hits $247.58 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for approximately $247.58 or 0.00522001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $224,025.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00117929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00172189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.08 or 0.07259557 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,414.03 or 0.99970163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.04 or 0.00824478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

