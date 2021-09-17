Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,903 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Trustmark worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 61.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

