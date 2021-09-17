Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

