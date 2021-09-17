Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Affimed worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Affimed by 116.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.35 on Friday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $624.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

