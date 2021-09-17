Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 1,135,186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 977,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 65,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of RXT opened at $15.12 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

