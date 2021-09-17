Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $145.43 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

