RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 13,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 802,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,548,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

