Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

RYI stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $861.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 259,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

