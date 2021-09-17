salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Reduced by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.0% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 79,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.32. 110,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.