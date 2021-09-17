salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.58.

CRM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

