Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,647. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

