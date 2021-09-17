Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,066,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

