Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sasol were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,501,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 769.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

