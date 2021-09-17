Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.48

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.48 and last traded at C$22.36, with a volume of 16686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

