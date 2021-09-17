Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,204. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

