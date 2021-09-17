Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 17.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,433,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in PPL by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,760. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.