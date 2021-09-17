Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 144.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 269.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.18. 35,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,549. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.