Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,541,000 after acquiring an additional 303,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

