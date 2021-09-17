Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 272,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 238,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 356,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 434,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

