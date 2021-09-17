Schnieders Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.58.

DLR traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.85. 18,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

