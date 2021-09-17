Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

