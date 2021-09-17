Scotiabank Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$107.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.40.

ONEXF stock opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. Onex has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 73.67% and a return on equity of 23.02%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

