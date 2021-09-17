SCP Investment LP Grows Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy comprises 0.0% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

KOS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. 77,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.