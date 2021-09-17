SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 67.5% in August

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WORX stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SCWorx has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Get SCWorx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of SCWorx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of SCWorx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,000. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.