Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.91.
SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
SE traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $338.90. 49,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.89. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
