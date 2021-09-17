Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.91.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

SE traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $338.90. 49,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.89. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.78 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a one year low of $141.85 and a one year high of $359.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

