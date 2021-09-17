Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sealed Air by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

