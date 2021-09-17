SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up to $21.84

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $22.62. SecureWorks shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 472 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 291,872 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

