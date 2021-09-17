Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after purchasing an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after purchasing an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $10,550,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.39. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,451.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

