Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

