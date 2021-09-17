Securian Asset Management Inc Has $662,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Woodward were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after buying an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after buying an additional 286,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WWD opened at $117.93 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.