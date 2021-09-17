Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,509,000 after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

LECO opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

